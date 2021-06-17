XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 3.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.35. 40,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,425,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after buying an additional 448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

