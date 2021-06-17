XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 1.3%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56. 1,786,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,575,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

