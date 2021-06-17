Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 113,813 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.