Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,902 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.