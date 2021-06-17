Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,007 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,459,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.