Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $413,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

