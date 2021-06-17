Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 3,919 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

