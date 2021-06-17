Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $24,455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

