Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,538,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,010.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,413.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

