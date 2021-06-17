Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the May 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -921.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

