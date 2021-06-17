YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,174,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $157,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

YETI stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

