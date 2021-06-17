Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. "

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,141,286.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,162. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

