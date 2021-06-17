Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $72,842.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $451,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,333,162 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

