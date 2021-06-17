YIELD App (YLD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $462,797.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $462,797.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YIELD App has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,359,525 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.