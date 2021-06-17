Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4.6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 85.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

