Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.64 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $159.79 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

