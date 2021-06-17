Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post sales of $485.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $477.25 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $495.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $322.57 and a fifty-two week high of $506.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.