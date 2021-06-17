Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce sales of $69.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.57 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

