Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $5.06 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

