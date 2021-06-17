Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 410,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

