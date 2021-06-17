Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($2.26). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

