Zacks: Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

GOEV opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.24. Canoo has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canoo by 38.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

