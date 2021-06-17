Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,772. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

