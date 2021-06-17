Zacks: Analysts Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.62. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $360,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.