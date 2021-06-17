Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.