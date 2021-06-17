Zacks: Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. QAD posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

A number of research firms have commented on QADA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:QADA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 37,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

