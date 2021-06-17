Zacks: Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.98 million and the lowest is $24.54 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $106.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,360. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,450,562. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

