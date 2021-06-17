Zacks: Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $19,726,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 47,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.