Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $412.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.