Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 2,588,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

