Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.40). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,251. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

