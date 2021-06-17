Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Capri posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

CPRI stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 43,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 222.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Capri by 805.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

