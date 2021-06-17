Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGMS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

