Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce sales of $17.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $842.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 5,933,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.