Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 117,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.35. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

