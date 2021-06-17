Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 117,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.35. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.