Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.45. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 485,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,522. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.68. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

