Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $665.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 246.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.48. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.