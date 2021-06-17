Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 31,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Compugen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.