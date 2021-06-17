Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter.

EPAC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 1,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,185. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.