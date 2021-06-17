Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 552.41 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

