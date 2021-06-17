Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.55 Million

Brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report sales of $346.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.20 million and the lowest is $343.90 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.