Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

