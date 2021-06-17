Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

