Zacks Investment Research Lowers Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Hold

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Escalade by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Escalade by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

