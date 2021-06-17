Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

