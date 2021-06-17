Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Buy

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

