Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

