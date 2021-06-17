ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $382,998.47 and $132,105.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008011 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000213 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

