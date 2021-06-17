ZEON (ZEON) Trading 64.4% Higher Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $119,571.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

