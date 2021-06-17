Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.85. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,318 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $744.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

